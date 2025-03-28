Reincarnation of living Buddhas managed based on clear rules in Xizang: white paper

Xinhua) 16:48, March 28, 2025

LHASA, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Under the guidance of Buddhist groups, the succession of living Buddhas of Tibetan Buddhism is carried out in accordance with religious rituals and historical conventions, said a white paper issued by China's State Council Information Office Friday.

The central government and governments at all levels in Xizang Autonomous Region strictly follow the Measures on the Management of the Reincarnation of Living Buddhas of Tibetan Buddhism and manage the process in accordance with the law, according to the white paper titled "Human Rights in Xizang in the New Era."

In 2016, an online system was launched to facilitate obtaining information about living Buddhas, allowing users to find out more about religious figures in China, it said.

By 2024, 93 newly reincarnated living Buddhas had been approved and recognized. The legitimacy and credibility of the reincarnation of living Buddhas is under effective safeguards, the white paper said.

