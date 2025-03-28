Road length in Xizang almost doubles in 12 years: white paper

LHASA, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The road length in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region nearly doubled in 12 years, reaching 124,900 km by the end of 2024, up from 65,200 km in 2012, said a white paper released on Friday.

During the period, the region poured 401.93 billion yuan (around 56 billion U.S. dollars) into fixed-asset investment for major highway projects, according to the white paper.

By 2024, the region had 1,359 km of in-service railways, almost twice the 701 km recorded in 2012. It also operated 183 flight routes connecting the region with 78 domestic and international cities.

As a result, improved transport infrastructure and services have facilitated travel across the region, said the white paper.

The document, titled "Human Rights in Xizang in the New Era," was released by the State Council Information Office.

