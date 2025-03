Private enterprises in Linzhou City of Henan operate in full swing

Xinhua) 09:37, March 20, 2025

A staff member transports materials at a new material firm in the Hongqi Canal Economic and Technological Development Zone of Linzhou City, central China's Henan Province, March 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

In the spring season, various private enterprises in the Hongqi Canal Economic and Technological Development Zone of Linzhou City are operating in full swing to fulfill orders.

Thanks to the favorable policies in recent years, the Hongqi Canal Economic and Technological Development Zone has implemented multiple measures to promote high-quality development of the private economy. This has gradually led to the formation of three major industrial systems, including equipment manufacturing, high-quality steel and deep processing, and advanced inorganic non-metallic materials, while nurturing a number of private enterprises above the designated size.

