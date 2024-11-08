Trending in China | Hulatang: A spicy breakfast journey in Henan

(People's Daily App) 16:46, November 08, 2024

Experience the essence of breakfast in North China's Henan Province with Hulatang, a spicy soup that ignites the morning palate. Packed with a rich array of ingredients, this vibrant dish infuses energy into every Henanese's day. More than just a tasty meal, Hulatang is a cherished gem of Henan's culinary heritage. Each steaming bowl reflects the Henanese spirit and zest for life. Join us as we indulge in this authentic Henan flavor and embrace its warmth and satisfaction.

(Produced by Li Yunrou; Video source: Kuaishou)

