Bustling walkway on Shuce Cliff

(People's Daily App) 14:43, October 16, 2024

During the recent National Day holiday, the walkway on Shuce Cliff, also known as Book Cliff, a landmark of Mount Songshan in Central China's Henan Province, was bustling with visitors. Songshan is the tallest of the five sacred mountains of China dedicated to Taoism, overlooking the famous Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng.

