Cast iron pots produced in county of China’s Henan reach global market

People's Daily Online) 08:54, August 08, 2024

Photo shows a worker conducting quality checks at a cast iron pot workshop in Jiaxian county, Pingdingshan city, central China’s Henan Province. (Chinanews.com/Wang Xinying)

Molten iron is poured into molds, pressed, polished...After numerous steps, an exquisite iron wok is born.

An average of 200,000 woks and other cast iron pots produced in Jiaxian county, Pingdingshan city, central China’s Henan Province, are shipped domestically and internationally every day.

Known as China’s “cast iron pot capital”, the county has a history spanning over 600 years in producing the pots.

The county has built a modern kitchenware industrial park covering an area of 65,000 square meters with the goal of integrating product R&D, testing, manufacturing, and sales. The park has attracted over 60 iron pot enterprises and related companies.

With over 20 years of experience in the cast iron industry, Ma Yueji, general manager of Pingdingshan Yuxuan Cookware Co., Ltd., said the county has continuously improved iron pot casting technology, leading to higher-quality iron pots.

Ma Yuefei, head of sales of the company, said Jiaxian iron pots have gained international recognition, adding that the company received an order from Southeast Asia in March this year.

Photo shows a foreign merchant cooking with an iron pot at the exhibition hall of Henan Huabang Implement & Cooker Co, Ltd. in Jiaxian county, Pingdingshan city, central China’s Henan Province. (Chinanews.com/Lei Guoping)

Official data shows that Jiaxian produces over 70 million cast iron pots annually, accounting for two-thirds of China’s total. These products are exported to over 20 countries and regions, including Germany, France, the UK, and the U.S.

The success of Jiaxian iron pots is attributed to innovation and research, according to Wang Long, general manager of Henan Huabang Implement & Cooker Co, Ltd. “We continuously make innovations to meet domestic demands and develop products like lightweight cast iron pots for foreign markets,” Wang said.

The company now produces over 300 types of products, a significant increase from around 50 in its early days, Wang noted, adding that nearly 60 percent of the 5 million pots produced annually by the company are sold overseas.

According to official statistics, the total output value of the cast iron pot industry in Jiaxian amounted to 3.17 billion yuan ($443.5 million) in 2023, with its exports standing at $89.7 million. The sector saw an output value of 1.8 billion yuan and an export value of $40 million in the first half of 2024. The industry employs over 15,000 people within the county.

Li Hongmin, head of Jiaxian county, said the county will further support the cast iron pot industry, focusing on increasing the variety and quality of products and nurturing brands to enhance competitiveness in the international market.

