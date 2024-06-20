China advances enterprise-related administrative review to improve business environment
BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Justice said on Wednesday that the country concluded 39,800 enterprise-related administrative review cases in 2023, helping enterprises recover economic losses amounting to nearly 10.4 billion yuan (about 1.46 billion U.S. dollars).
The figures both increased significantly from the previous year, the ministry said, highlighting the important role of administrative review in safeguarding enterprises' legitimate rights and interests and promoting a law-based business environment.
Administrative review is a supervision system for the government system to correct errors and a relief system to resolve administrative disputes, said Zhou Yuansheng, an official with the ministry. It serves as an important channel for safeguarding the rights and interests of individuals and businesses, Zhou noted.
Administrative review agencies at various levels nationwide accepted 385,000 administrative review cases last year, marking a 42.7 percent year-on-year increase. Of the total cases, 352,000 were concluded, said the ministry.
In an effort to regulate law enforcement involving enterprises, the ministry, in collaboration with another two departments, recently launched an initiative to implement updated administrative review measures to facilitate the high-quality development of enterprises.
