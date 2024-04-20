China-Britain cooperation highlighted at business forum

Xinhua) 09:27, April 20, 2024

COVENTRY, Britain, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Participants at a roundtable discussion in Britain have called for continued mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Britain, arguing that those who talked about "decoupling" fail to understand "the absolute importance" of a pragmatic economic relationship between the two countries.

China is committed to pursuing its own path of modernization, advancing high-quality development and cultivating new quality productive forces, Chinese Ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguang said at the China-Midlands Cooperation Forum held Thursday in Coventry, a city in central England known for its thriving motor industry.

China has introduced a series of new measures to expand domestic demand and promote high-standard opening up, Zheng said. Since the beginning of this year, the Chinese economy has continued to improve, with a year-on-year growth of 5.3 percent in the first quarter, making a good start of the year.

China will expand market access in multiple sectors and continue to foster a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment, which will bring new opportunities for foreign investment in China, Zheng said.

Some Western politicians, under the pretext of safeguarding economic security, are clamoring for "decoupling" and "de-risking" from China and any country that does so will only hurt itself and will not stop China's development, Zheng noted.

China-Britain economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature, Zheng said, calling on business communities from both sides to seize opportunities and take actions. He encouraged British companies to invest and develop business in China and bring more high-quality products and services to the Chinese market.

Also on Thursday, the Chinese ambassador toured the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chinese automaker Geely headquartered in Coventry.

"The iconic London black cab maker is a fine example of collaboration between China and UK businesses," Zheng said in a message shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

For his part, China-Britain Business Council Chair Sherard Cowper-Coles strongly refuted the "decoupling" rhetoric, arguing that those who talked about "decoupling" fail to understand "the absolute importance" of a pragmatic economic relationship between Britain and China.

"What matters in the relationship between our two countries is the two-way flow of ideas, of investment, of human resources, and the flow of goods as well," he said at the forum.

Cowper-Coles said he will lead a senior delegation to China later this year to carry forward the dialogue and the promotion of trade between the two countries, "which in the end is about the happiness, wealth and jobs for working people across this country."

Adam Taylor, founder and CEO of Petshop.co.uk, one of Britain's largest online pet shops, told Xinhua he looks forward to working with more Chinese partners and tapping into the huge potential Chinese market.

Taylor, whose business involves selling various brands of pet food, toys and accessories direct to the pet owners stores, told Xinhua that he has found "a similar sort of entrepreneurial passion" while working with his Chinese partners.

"It's always been very enjoyable and insightful. I think there's a great opportunity of benefits and mutual beneficial partnership," he said.

