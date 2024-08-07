Chinese wigs see soaring sales in domestic and global markets

People's Daily Online) 09:15, August 07, 2024

Workers make wigs at a workshop of Henan Rebecca Hair Products Co., Ltd in Xuchang city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

Fueled by e-commerce and social media, China’s wig industry has seen a dramatic surge in sales both domestically and internationally in recent years, forming a massive consumer market.

A wig manufacturing company based in Xuchang, central China’s Henan Province, has seen sales growth across the board this year, from budget-friendly synthetic options to high-end human hair pieces.

“All of our sales indicators are up this year. Our overseas online and retail sales have grown by 20 percent to 30 percent,” said Zheng Wenqing, chairwoman of the company.

A worker introduces a wig through livestreaming in Xuchang city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

The price range for wigs is remarkably wide, according to the company, which exports over 80 percent of its products to overseas markets.

Synthetic wigs typically cost several hundred yuan, while the prices of those made from human hair often exceed 2,000 yuan ($276.22) and some long-haired wigs can even fetch over 10,000 yuan, according to the company.

Compared to hair transplants and other alternatives, wigs are more affordable and easier to maintain. The continuous rise in wig demand over the past few years has created new opportunities for many businesses in the sector.

A customer selects wigs in Xuchang city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

