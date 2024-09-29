Caring Chinese grandma makes shoe insoles for new recruits for over a decade

People's Daily Online) 16:34, September 29, 2024

Recently, more than 100 new recruits each received a pair of shoe insoles meticulously sewn by an 89-year-old lady, named Wang Xiaojuan, at the pre-service training base in Xixia county, Nanyang city, central China's Henan Province.

"I hope that the children can stand firm and walk further with the insoles I made, better protecting our country," the old lady said.

Wang is a retired doctor who grew up in a military family. Influenced by her family, she has had a deep affection for soldiers since childhood.

Wang Xiaojuan, an 89-year-old lady from Xixia county, central China's Henan Province, makes shoe insoles for new recruits. (Photo/Ma Chunge)

"My uncle-in-law sacrificed his life in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. The husbands of my elder sister and younger sister, my three cousins, my son-in-law, and my brother's grandson have all served in the military," Wang said.

"Over the past several decades, my family has produced 15 revolutionary soldiers," she noted.

In 2013, Wang happened to see a news clip on TV about the wife of a soldier giving shoe insoles to new recruits as a gift, which sparked her idea of making shoe insoles for new recruits.

She soon bought materials and carefully went through the entire process, from drawing patterns to sewing every stitch, finally making shoe insoles that were both thick and delicate. Since then, she has kept making shoe insoles for new recruits every year.

She once saw on TV that a group of militia soldiers injured their feet during training, which broke her heart. She worked overtime to make more than 200 pairs of shoe insoles and gave them to the militia participating in standby training.

"Militia training is very hard, and it's rewarding for me to do something within my capability for them," Wang said.

Today, Wang's shoe insoles are becoming more and more exquisite. Because of her shoe insoles, Wang has forged a deep bond with many soldiers.

Zhao Chenbo, a soldier who had concerns about whether he could adapt to military training before being enlisted into a detachment of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region corps of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force (PAPF), was greatly inspired by Wang's loving gift.

After receiving the shoe insoles from Wang, he wrote in his diary, "Grandma Wang perseveres in making shoe insoles for us despite her advanced age, every stitch filled with deep love. I will work bravely and strive for excellence to bring honor to my hometown."

After joining the armed forces, Zhao worked hard in training and participated in major tasks during drills and exercises multiple times, winning the honorary title as an excellent soldier.

Wang has been widely known for her warm-heartedness. Over the past decades, she has actively engaged in public welfare activities.

As a retired doctor, she has voluntarily offered help to those in need since retiring from work in 1990. She often takes the lead in donating money and goods to disaster-stricken areas, and provides free medical services for patients from various corners across Xixia county.

As she grows older, Wang has suffered from bronchitis, leg pain, and other illnesses, making it difficult for her to move, but she has still persevered in making shoe insoles.

"With faith in my heart, there is no difficulty I cannot overcome," Wang said. "As long as my body allows, I will continue to do this."

