In pics: middle route of China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Henan

Xinhua) 08:26, November 08, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows the main canal of China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province. China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project has three routes. The middle route, which is the most prominent one, begins at the Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China's Hubei Province and runs through Henan and Hebei before reaching Beijing and Tianjin. It began supplying water in December 2014. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2024 shows the Taocha Canal Head of the middle route of China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Xichuan County of Nanyang, central China's Henan Province. China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project has three routes. The middle route, which is the most prominent one, begins at the Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China's Hubei Province and runs through Henan and Hebei before reaching Beijing and Tianjin. It began supplying water in December 2014. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows Tianhe Park along the main canal of China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province. China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project has three routes. The middle route, which is the most prominent one, begins at the Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China's Hubei Province and runs through Henan and Hebei before reaching Beijing and Tianjin. It began supplying water in December 2014. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows the Shahe aqueduct, a key project of the middle route of China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Lushan County of Pingdingshan, central China's Henan Province. China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project has three routes. The middle route, which is the most prominent one, begins at the Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China's Hubei Province and runs through Henan and Hebei before reaching Beijing and Tianjin. It began supplying water in December 2014. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 3, 2024 shows the Yellow River crossing project of China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project has three routes. The middle route, which is the most prominent one, begins at the Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China's Hubei Province and runs through Henan and Hebei before reaching Beijing and Tianjin. It began supplying water in December 2014. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 3, 2024 shows the Yellow River crossing project of China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project has three routes. The middle route, which is the most prominent one, begins at the Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China's Hubei Province and runs through Henan and Hebei before reaching Beijing and Tianjin. It began supplying water in December 2014. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)