'Iron flowers' 'bloom' over sky in Henan
(Ecns.cn) 13:47, February 11, 2025
Artists throw molten iron to create showers of sparks in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (China News Service/Li Siyi)
"Iron flowers", a performance of splashing molten iron to create dazzling fireworks, wowed visitors.
