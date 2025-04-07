We Are China

Flowers in full bloom across China

Xinhua) 08:38, April 07, 2025

People enjoy cherry blossoms at Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

People enjoy cherry blossoms at Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

People enjoy flowers at the Zijingang campus of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Students walk past flowers at the Zijingang campus of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

People take photos of blossoms at Beijing Forestry University in Beijing, capital of China, April 4, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Tinglu/Xinhua)

A woman poses for a photo under cherry blossoms at Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

People enjoy cherry blossoms at Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 24, 2025. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

People walk at Beijing Forestry University in Beijing, capital of China, April 4, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Tinglu/Xinhua)

People cycle at the Zijingang campus of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

People enjoy cherry blossoms at Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows a view of the Moganshan campus of Zhejiang University of Technology in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

People enjoy cherry blossoms at Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 24, 2025. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

People enjoy cherry blossoms at Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A student poses for photos under blossoms at Beijing Forestry University in Beijing, capital of China, April 4, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Tinglu/Xinhua)

This photo shows a view of the Moganshan campus of Zhejiang University of Technology in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 25, 2025. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

