Flowers in full bloom across China
People enjoy cherry blossoms at Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
People enjoy cherry blossoms at Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
People enjoy flowers at the Zijingang campus of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
Students walk past flowers at the Zijingang campus of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
People take photos of blossoms at Beijing Forestry University in Beijing, capital of China, April 4, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Tinglu/Xinhua)
A woman poses for a photo under cherry blossoms at Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
People enjoy cherry blossoms at Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 24, 2025. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)
People walk at Beijing Forestry University in Beijing, capital of China, April 4, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Tinglu/Xinhua)
People cycle at the Zijingang campus of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
People enjoy cherry blossoms at Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows a view of the Moganshan campus of Zhejiang University of Technology in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)
People enjoy cherry blossoms at Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 24, 2025. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)
People enjoy cherry blossoms at Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A student poses for photos under blossoms at Beijing Forestry University in Beijing, capital of China, April 4, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Tinglu/Xinhua)
This photo shows a view of the Moganshan campus of Zhejiang University of Technology in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 25, 2025. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)
