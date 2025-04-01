Yunnan snub-nosed monkeys flourish in nature reserve in SW China

People's Daily Online) 10:39, April 01, 2025

Photo shows a stunning view of the Yunlong Tianchi National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the management bureau of the Yunlong Tianchi National Nature Reserve)

The population of Yunnan snub-nosed monkeys, protected by China's highest conservation status, has increased significantly at the Yunlong Tianchi National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

From around 90 individuals in 2005, the number has risen to over 200 today, largely due to sustained ecological conservation efforts.

Located in Yunlong county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, the reserve spans nearly 15,000 hectares across two sections and features an impressive 93% forest cover.

To date, the reserve has documented 1,278 species of vascular plants and 439 species of vertebrates, including 10 species under first-class state protection and 15 under second-class protection in China.

The reserve is the southernmost habitat for the Yunnan snub-nosed monkeys. Recently, an ecological restoration project for these primates has been implemented along an ecological corridor linking the two sections of the reserve.

So far, over 1 million trees preferred by Yunnan snub-nosed monkeys have been planted.

