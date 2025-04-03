We Are China

In pics: Tai Chi-shaped natural wonder in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 15:02, April 03, 2025

A natural Tai Chi diagram formed by the Bijiang River in Nuodeng town, Yunlong county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Hao)

Each spring, vibrant rapeseed flowers bloom across fields surrounding a unique natural Tai Chi pattern formed by the winding Bijiang River in Nuodeng town, Yunlong county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan province.

Just 1 kilometer north of the county seat, the Bijiang River — a tributary of the Lancang River — flows through Zhuangping village in a striking S-shaped path, remarkably resembling the iconic Tai Chi symbol.

In recent years, Yunlong county has capitalized on this breathtaking seasonal spectacle to enhance its cultural identity. The local government has developed fitness trails and organized marathons, Tai Chi competitions and wellness activities around the site, attracting visitors who come to experience this captivating natural wonder.

