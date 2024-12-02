Wudang Mountain attracts global enthusiasts as Tai Chi flourishes

Xinhua) 09:16, December 02, 2024

An aerial drone photo shows a view of "golden peak" on the Wudang Mountain in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 29, 2024. Tai Chi, a centuries-old Chinese martial art focusing on both internal and external practices, involves a series of slow, gentle movements and physical postures, a meditative state of mind, and controlled breathing. Statistics show that over 100 million people across more than 150 countries and regions practice Tai Chi, with about 30,000 foreigners traveling to the Wudang Mountain annually to learn and experience it. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Jake Pinnick practices martial arts at Yuxu Gong Temple in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 29, 2024. An American who traveled to the Wudang Mountain to study martial arts in 2010, Jake Pinnick now serves as an instructor, imparting knowledge of Tai Chi and Chinese culture to a global audience. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Students practice Tai Chi at a martial arts school in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

An aerial drone photo shows students practicing Tai Chi at a martial arts school in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Jake Pinnick practices martial arts at Yuxu Gong Temple in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

An aerial drone photo shows Taoist priests practicing martial arts at "golden peak" on the Wudang Mountain in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Residents do morning exercises at Yuxu Gong Temple in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Students practice Tai Chi at a martial arts school in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

Students practice Tai Chi at a martial arts school in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Taoist priests practice martial arts at "golden peak" on the Wudang Mountain in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Jake Pinnick practices martial arts at Yuxu Gong Temple in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Jake Pinnick practices martial arts at Yuxu Gong Temple in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Students practice Tai Chi at a martial arts school in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A Taoist priest practices martial arts at "golden peak" on the Wudang Mountain in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Students practice Tai Chi at a martial arts school in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A Taoist priest practices martial arts at "golden peak" on the Wudang Mountain in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Jake Pinnick practices martial arts at Yuxu Gong Temple in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A Taoist priest practices martial arts at "golden peak" on the Wudang Mountain in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Students practice Tai Chi at a martial arts school in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A Taoist priest practices martial arts at "golden peak" on the Wudang Mountain in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of "golden peak" on the Wudang Mountain in Shiyan City in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

