Feature: Malta marks World Tai Chi Day to embrace Chinese culture

Xinhua) 13:47, April 28, 2024

VALLETTA, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Clad in white loose fitting suits, members of the Malta Yang Family Tai Chi Association demonstrated the Tai Chi essential form 22 and the Tai Chi sword on Saturday.

The Tai Chi show was staged at the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Lucija in southern Malta to celebrate the World Tai Chi and Qinggong Day, which was usually held on the last Saturday of April.

Established in 1988, the association, the first Tai Chi club in Malta, has witnessed evolution of the internal Chinese martial art from its nascent stages to its burgeoning popularity in recent years.

Glenn Buhagiar, a member of the association, told Xinhua that he began to practice Tai Chi in 1999. "It may appear simple at first glance, but once you begin practicing, you realize there are so many details that require attention," he said, adding that Tai Chi has become a part of his life.

In addition, the 19th Chinese medical team from the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) also performed Tai Chi fan and simplified Tai Chi 24 form. Since its establishment in 1994, the MRCTCM has sent over 100 doctors, who have treated approximately 250,000 Maltese patients.

This year's Tai Chi Day celebrations were integrated into the Chinese Culture Spring Fair, jointly hosted by the China Cultural Center in Malta and the Santa Lucija Local Council.

The Aurora Folk Group from Gozo Island, the first folk group established in the Maltese islands in 1973, also performed at the fair. It is the first time for the group to participate in a Chinese cultural event hosted by the China Cultural Center in Malta.

Roberta Hili, singer of the Aurora Folk Group, shared her awe upon visiting the Chinese Garden of Serenity for the first time, expressing admiration for its beauty.

"I am wondering how beautiful China is. It must be amazing to visit China and I hope to sing in China," she said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the fair, Peng Yijun, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Malta, stressed that Tai Chi promotes harmony, balance and tolerance, embodying the essence of Chinese culture. Peng noted that it has also been recognized as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO.

Fredrick Cutajar, vice mayor of Santa Lucija Local Council, told Xinhua that he has been a frequent attendee of Chinese cultural events held at the garden.

The friendship between Malta and China has consistently been enriched and is poised to expand in the future, said Cutajar, who has visited China six times.

Under the guidance of a staff member from the China Cultural Center, Faezeh Gorgabi wrote two Chinese characters "Love" and "House," using a calligraph brush.

"When we watch them writing, it seems easy, but when we try it ourselves, it is quite challenging," she said, describing the experience as deeply unique.

The annual Spring Fair has transformed into a signature event favored by local community and it also serves as a platform for cultural exchanges and integration between China and Malta, Yuan Yuan, director of the China Cultural Center in Malta, told Xinhua.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)