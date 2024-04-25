Feature: Passengers enjoy immersive experience with Chinese calligraphy on China-Laos Railway

Xinhua) 10:00, April 25, 2024

VIENTIANE, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Coach No. 5 of the Lane Xang EMU train running on the China-Laos Railway was fresh and different with the decoration of Chinese calligraphy works here and there, brimming with Chinese cultural atmosphere.

On last Sunday its looking was special with the Chinese calligraphy event of The Lanting Gathering staged on the train.

The event organized by the China Cultural Center in Laos and the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC) undoubtedly brought a unique cultural experience to passengers.

Attending the activity was Phouheuang Souvannalath, deputy director of the Heritage Department under the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, along with officials from relevant sectors, in the presence of domestic and international passengers.

Participants were also invited to try their hands at brushes and ink at a Chinese calligraphy workshop.

Sangerdath Latthayord, a passenger, said, "I had only seen Chinese calligraphy in movies. This is a brand-new experience. It's so fun to try Chinese calligraphy today!"

He said the experience aroused his interest in China's intangible cultural heritage.

"In the future, I want to learn more about Chinese calligraphy skills and adapt the skills I have learned to write Lao characters," he said.

"This is my first time experiencing Chinese calligraphy. It feels a bit challenging but very interesting," said Latdavanh Chandoungdy, another Lao passenger.

She believes that such activities are meaningful events, help promote cultural exchanges between Laos and China, and enhance people's understanding of both cultures.

Laos and China both have excellent and splendid cultures and should learn from each other, she said.

"I hope Laos and China can have more cultural exchange activities," she added.

"I enjoy today's activities so much and the decoration in the carriage is so gorgeous! If I have a chance, I want to practice more Chinese calligraphy skills and also learn more about Chinese culture," a passenger called Meenoy said.

Addressing the event, Phouheuang said it allows the Lao people to get to understand the long history of Chinese calligraphy.

"China is a major country of intangible cultural heritages, and Laos also has a lot of intangible cultural heritages waiting to be discovered," the official said.

"I hope Laos and China will carry out more exchanges and cooperation in the protection of intangible cultural heritage, promoting mutual learning," he said.

