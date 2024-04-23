We Are China

People participate in first annual tournament for Xiang Qi in Jal El Dib, Lebanon

Xinhua) 16:33, April 23, 2024

People join the first annual tournament for Xiang Qi in Jal El Dib, north of Beirut, Lebanon, April 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

People join the first annual tournament for Xiang Qi in Jal El Dib, north of Beirut, Lebanon, April 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

People join the first annual tournament for Xiang Qi in Jal El Dib, north of Beirut, Lebanon, April 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

People join the first annual tournament for Xiang Qi in Jal El Dib, north of Beirut, Lebanon, April 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

People join the first annual tournament for Xiang Qi in Jal El Dib, north of Beirut, Lebanon, April 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

People join the first annual tournament for Xiang Qi in Jal El Dib, north of Beirut, Lebanon, April 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

People join the first annual tournament for Xiang Qi in Jal El Dib, north of Beirut, Lebanon, April 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

People join the first annual tournament for Xiang Qi in Jal El Dib, north of Beirut, Lebanon, April 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)