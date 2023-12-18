Tai Chi gains popularity in Dubai

People's Daily Online) 09:46, December 18, 2023

On a Sunday morning, a group of people dressed in traditional Chinese martial arts attire gathered on the lawn beneath Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower. Accompanied by the sounds of soothing classical music, they gracefully performed various Tai Chi movements.

In recent years, weekly Tai Chi practice has become increasingly popular among local residents.

Martial arts enthusiasts in Dubai practice Tai Chi. (People's Daily Online/Tariq Ebrahim)

Liu Huajin, organizer of the event, said that they began offering online Tai Chi classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The response they received was overwhelming.

After they transitioned to offline classes, more and more local residents began joining to learn Qigong, Tai Chi, Tai Chi Sword, and Tai Chi Fan. Currently, nearly 200 participants from over 50 countries regularly take part in these activities.

"During the Expo 2020 Dubai, we were invited to perform in front of the Chinese Pavilion of the expo. Now, every weekend, we organize martial arts activities in South Ridge Park, located in downtown Dubai, where we showcase the beauty of Chinese martial arts and culture to people from all corners of the world," said Liu.

Robert, a Tai Chi enthusiast from the UK, practices Tai Chi Ball in Dubai. (People's Daily Online/Tariq Ebrahim)

Robert, a Tai Chi enthusiast from the UK, said that he had practiced karate before, but practicing Tai Chi has improved his overall physical fitness. "Tai Chi combines both strength and flexibility. By learning Tai Chi, I have gained a deep understanding of Chinese culture and ancient philosophy, and it has also given me a new understanding of myself."

Martial arts enthusiasts in Dubai pose for a group photo. (People's Daily Online/Tariq Ebrahim)

