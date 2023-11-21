16th World Wushu Championships held in Fort Worth, U.S.
Sham Hui Yu Lydia of China's Hong Kong competes in the women's Qiangshu event at the 16th World Wushu Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)
Michels Silva Dos Santos of Brazil competes in the women's Qiangshu event at the 16th World Wushu Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)
Melina Fiorella Arevalo of Argentina competes in the women's Qiangshu event at the 16th World Wushu Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)
Peng Yu Hsi of Chinese Taipei competes during the women's Qiangshu event at the 16th World Wushu Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)
