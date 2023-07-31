Chengdu Universiade | Chinese martial arts athletes collect 3 golds, 1 bronze on Day 2

Xinhua) 09:38, July 31, 2023

CHENGDU, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese athletes dominated Taolu of Wushu at the 31st FISU World University Games, pocketing three golds and one bronze in the Chengbei Gymnasium in Chengdu, southwestern China, on Sunday.

On Saturday, the first competition day of Wushu, China took four out of six gold medals on offer.

After winning the first gold of the Chengdu Universiade with a victory in the men's Nanquan on Saturday, China's Cao Maoyuan claimed his second gold in the men's Nangun of the Wushu event on Sunday.

Cao said that he would keep on communicating with other athletes on martial arts after finishing his own events at the Universiade.

"I will try my best to promote traditional martial arts in the future," said Cao.

In the men's Nangun, Cheung Loi Chit from Macao, China and Lee Wai Leong from Malaysia came second and third, respectively.

Chen Xiaoli, Cao's teammate, won her second gold in the women's Taijijian on Sunday. Basma Lachkar from Brunei and Japanese athlete Rise Shoji got silver and bronze respectively.

China's Jin Zhedian won his second gold in the men's Daoshu, Xavier Marvelo Edgar from Indonesia and Qi Yue Ang from Malaysia completed the podium.

"Through years of practice, I've fallen in love with martial arts," said Jin, adding that he always learn from foreign athletes.

Also on Sunday, Nandhira Mauriskha from Indonesia won her second title in the women's Jianshu after winning the women's Changquan.

Wong Sam In from Macao, China won her first gold in the women's Nanquan, followed by Darya Latisheva from Uzbekistan and China's Song Cuifang.

In the men's Gunshu, Iranian Seyedmohammad Hosseini won the gold. Malaysian Tan Hui Ling won the women's Qiangshu. Sun Chia-hung from Chinese Taipei won the men's Taijiquan.

So far, Team China pocketed seven out of 14 golds in Taolu category of Wushu. The Wushu competition of the Universiade consists of Nanquan, Changquan, Taijiquan, Gunshu, Daoshu, Taijijian, Jianshu, Qiangshu, Nandao and Sanda.

"When athletes begin to show Taolu, they set an imaginary opponent in their minds, and show the connotation of offense and defense with different movements and punches," said Yu Bo, Taolu coach of the Chinese Wushu team, adding that he hoped all athletes around the globe could learn martial arts spirit from each other.

