Chengdu Universiade | Feature: Ancient martial arts blossom at youths' gala

Xinhua) 13:53, July 31, 2023

CHENGDU, July 31 (Xinhua) -- After taking a bronze medal in men's Nanquan of Wushu, a happy smile showed on the face of Iranian athlete Shahin Banitalebi.

"I love martial arts, and I am very happy to join the Universiade at Chengdu," said the 19-year-old, adding that he would learn from other competitors.

"More and more Japanese youths have become interested in martial arts," said Kong Xiangdong, Japan's national martial arts coach and director of the Japanese Martial Arts and Tai Chi Alliance, adding that these youths learned Chinese culture through practicing martial arts.

Kong added that he took young Japanese athletes to the Chengdu Universiade to better understand Chinese culture and martial arts.

"A movement and even a punch can have cultural connotations," Kong said.

People of different nationalities, ethnicities and skin colors spoke the same language of martial arts in the gymnasium.

21-year-old Alex Ni of the United States took the silver medal in men's Gunshu at the Universiade, and said he became a martial arts lover as a little boy after watching Jackie Chan and Jet Li movies.

"I practice martial arts every day and I love Chinese culture," said 21-year-old Evan Deouard of France, who is competing in the Changquan and Gunshu classifications at the Universiade.

"The Chengdu Universiade is a good platform to spread martial arts," said Chinese athlete Cao Maoyuan, who won two golds in the Wushu tournament, adding that he would help more overseas friends learn martial arts and Chinese culture.

Kong indicated that martial arts like Taijiquan and Changquan are being pursued by more and more college students in Japan.

"Martial arts are derived from traditional Chinese culture," said Li Shaocheng, competition director of the Wushu tournament at the Universiade, adding that martial arts can not only strengthen the body, but also help people understand the changes and possibilities of everything in the world.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)