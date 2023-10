We Are China

Chinese martial arts championship held in Minsk, Belarus

Xinhua) 14:20, October 23, 2023

Participants gesture during the awarding ceremony of a Chinese martial arts championship in Minsk, Belarus, on Oct. 21, 2023. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Lion dance performance is staged at a Chinese martial arts championship in Minsk, Belarus, on Oct. 21, 2023. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

A young participant performs during a Chinese martial arts championship in Minsk, Belarus, on Oct. 21, 2023. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

A young participant performs during a Chinese martial arts championship in Minsk, Belarus, on Oct. 21, 2023. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Traditional Chinese dance performance is staged at a Chinese martial arts championship in Minsk, Belarus, on Oct. 21, 2023. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Dragon dance performance is staged at a Chinese martial arts championship in Minsk, Belarus, on Oct. 21, 2023. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Participants wait for their scores during a Chinese martial arts championship in Minsk, Belarus, on Oct. 21, 2023. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

