Highlights of 16th World Wushu Championships

Xinhua) 16:20, November 20, 2023

Gold medalist Yao Yang (C) of China poses during the awarding ceremony for the women's Jianshu event at the 16th World Wushu Championships (WWC) in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States, on Nov. 19, 2023. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

Tang Sishuo (Rear) of China competes with Dinh Van Tam of Vietnam during the men's 52kg Sanda event at the 16th World Wushu Championships (WWC) in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States, on Nov. 19, 2023. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

Ye Xiang (L) of China and Michel Zammar of Lebanon compete in the men's +90kg Sanda event at the 16th World Wushu Championships (WWC) in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States, on Nov. 19, 2023. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

Johnzenth Rapada Gajo of the Philippines competes during the men's Gunshu event at the 16th World Wushu Championships (WWC) in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States, on Nov. 19, 2023. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

Zhang Qingchun of China competes during the men's Qiangshu event at the 16th World Wushu Championships (WWC) in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States, on Nov. 19, 2023. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

