Kaimen Bajiquan: A powerful kung fu style in N China's Cangzhou

People's Daily Online) 13:15, June 06, 2023

Kaimen Bajiquan is a powerful style of Chinese kung fu originating in Mengcun township, Mengcun Hui Autonomous County, Cangzhou city, north China's Hebei Province, during the beginning of the reign of Emperor Yongzheng of China's Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

The kung fu style features unpretentious, powerful and lightning-fast strikes and close-range combat techniques. It is known for its explosive power and techniques that focus on generating power from the ground up and delivering devastating strikes.

Kaimen Bajiquan has been passed down for 14 generations. It has inheritors all over China, and has been introduced to more than 30 countries and regions, including Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, as well as Europe and the U.S. The number of practitioners of the kung fu style has exceeded 1 million.

Bajiquan has been designated as a national-level intangible cultural heritage of China.

Wu Hao, the ninth-generation inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage, called on more people to join him in inheriting and carrying forward the kung fu style.

"What I want to bring to Kaimen Bajiquan is diversity. I hope each generation of practitioners of the martial art will be stronger than the previous generation, and that Kaimen Bajiquan will be brought to the wider world, so that people around the world can practice martial arts," Wu said.

