Feature: Chinese Shaolin Kung Fu amazes Southern Californians

13:18, May 30, 2023 By Tan Jingjing ( Xinhua

A Shaolin Kung Fu performer demonstrates moves during the 2023 Shaolin Cultural Day at the Bowers Museum in Orange County, California, the United States, on May 28, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

LOS ANGELES, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A stunning performance showcasing the intricate technique, astounding imagery and lightning moves of Chinese Shaolin Kung Fu amazed hundreds of audiences in Bowers Museum in U.S. Southern California on Sunday.

This captivating Kung Fu demonstration by Shaolin warrior monks was a highlight of the 2023 Shaolin Cultural Day, a rare cultural extravaganza for the Orange County community in Southern California.

"The event offers a unique opportunity for the Orange County community to actively engage with Shaolin culture and gain firsthand experience in various Shaolin activities," Anne Shih, chairwoman of the Board of Governors of Bowers Museum, told Xinhua.

"Whether it's learning from Kung Fu masters, exploring Zen arts, or enjoying interactive Shaolin activities, these experiences will help audiences to experience the Chinese culture and better understand Chinese traditions," Shih said.

"Shaolin Kung Fu represents the fine tradition of Chinese culture and history. It is the essence of Chinese civilization, and should be well preserved and passed on from generation to generation," Patrick Tyson, one of the audiences wowed by the performances, told Xinhua.

With a history of over 1,500 years, Shaolin Kung Fu is one of China's most treasured cultural heritage items, and has been practiced by Shaolin disciples as well as Kung Fu lovers around the world.

Larry Lee, a 72-year-old resident of Orange County, told Xinhua he has been practicing Kung Fu for over 50 years. "The traditional Chinese martial arts has deep wisdom in it. It relates to a way of life that goes much deeper than just fighting."

Lee said besides Kung Fu, he is also interested in Chinese medicine, acupuncture, and other elements of the Chinese culture.

The Shaolin Cultural Day also featured a series of demonstrations on Zen arts, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the world of Zen Buddhism, experience the elegance of a traditional tea ceremony, learn the art of incense-making, and indulge in the harmonious melodies of Zen music.

The 2023 Shaolin Cultural Day served as a fitting finale to the 2023 Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, providing a platform to honor and appreciate the contributions of the AAPI community.

"The event will help people of other communities to be better informed about the best of China and the Chinese culture, and thereby fostering mutual understanding and friendship," said Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles Wang Taiyu.

"We hope through such activities, we can promote friendship between Chinese and American peoples, and contribute to China-U.S. relations," he said.

