Pakistani student learns Chinese martial arts in north China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:34, December 28, 2022

Muhammad Nabil (L) and Huo Jinghong visit a memorial hall commemorating Kung Fu legend Huo Yuanjia in Jingwu Town of Xiqing District in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Muhammad Nabil is a Pakistani student at Nankai University in Tianjin. In 2018, he chose to come to Tianjin to study for his Ph.D., not only to achieve quality education here, but also to fulfill his dream to chase the Chinese martial arts, or Kung Fu.

Muhammad Nabil said he became a fan of Huo Yuanjia, a renowned Chinese martial arts master, after watching Chinese Kung Fu movies in Pakistan. During his study in Tianjin, he came to Jingwu Town, Huo Yuanjia's hometown, and met Huo Jinghong, a descendant of the Kung Fu legend and a martial arts teacher with Tianjin University of Sport. Instructed by Huo, Muhammad Nabil started to practice the Huo-style boxing, which was listed as an intangible cultural heritage in Tianjin.

Speaking of the future, Muhammad Nabil hopes to work in China as a teacher and better understand the spirit of martial arts.

Muhammad Nabil reads a Chinese book about Huo-style boxing with translation software at a martial arts gym in Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Muhammad Nabil (R) practices Huo-style boxing with Huo Jinghong at a martial arts gym in Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Huo Jinghong (R) gives a thumb up to Muhammad Nabil at a martial arts gym in Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Muhammad Nabil (L) learns Huo-style boxing from Huo Jinghong at a martial arts gym in Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Muhammad Nabil (R) visits a memorial hall commemorating Kung Fu legend Huo Yuanjia with his friend in Jingwu Town of Xiqing District in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Muhammad Nabil (R) practices Huo-style boxing with Huo Jinghong at a martial arts gym in Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin, Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Muhammad Nabil walks along Haihe River in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)