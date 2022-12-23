A journey to the origin of Tai Chi with Kung Fu girls

By Zhang Jianbo (People's Daily App) 15:39, December 23, 2022

How does one quickly master the essence of such a skill? If possible, you'd better go to the birthplace of Kung Fu, look for the master, and compete with many apprentices.

The girls set off for Chenjiagou, Henan, the birthplace of Chen-style Tai Chi. They discovered that Tai Chi can be profound and complex, but also simple and practical. Hope this video is helpful for you to understand Tai Chi!

