Home>>
A journey to the origin of Tai Chi with Kung Fu girls
By Zhang Jianbo (People's Daily App) 15:39, December 23, 2022
How does one quickly master the essence of such a skill? If possible, you'd better go to the birthplace of Kung Fu, look for the master, and compete with many apprentices.
The girls set off for Chenjiagou, Henan, the birthplace of Chen-style Tai Chi. They discovered that Tai Chi can be profound and complex, but also simple and practical. Hope this video is helpful for you to understand Tai Chi!
(Compiled by Du Jieqiong)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Teaching Chinese language, Kung Fu in the UAE
- People practise Chinese Tai Chi in Vilnius, Lithuania
- Feature: Overseas students fall in love with traditional Chinese exercises
- Chinese Tai Chi course organized at university in Bangkok, Thailand
- Sitting Tai Chi exercises help improve stroke recovery: study
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.