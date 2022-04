Chinese Tai Chi course organized at university in Bangkok, Thailand

Xinhua) 09:06, April 22, 2022

Ekarat Janrathitikarn (front), Thai dean of the Maritime Silk Road Confucius Institute, teaches Chinese Tai Chi during a class at Dhurakij Pundit University in Bangkok, Thailand, April 21, 2022. A one-month Tai Chi course is held by Maritime Silk Road Confucius Institute in Dhurakij Pundit University, which attracts more than 40 students to take part in. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Ekarat Janrathitikarn (1st R), Thai dean of the Maritime Silk Road Confucius Institute, teaches Chinese Tai Chi during a class at Dhurakij Pundit University in Bangkok, Thailand, April 21, 2022. A one-month Tai Chi course is held by Maritime Silk Road Confucius Institute in Dhurakij Pundit University, which attracts more than 40 students to take part in. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Ekarat Janrathitikarn (1st R), Thai dean of the Maritime Silk Road Confucius Institute, teaches Chinese Tai Chi during a class at Dhurakij Pundit University in Bangkok, Thailand, April 21, 2022. A one-month Tai Chi course is held by Maritime Silk Road Confucius Institute in Dhurakij Pundit University, which attracts more than 40 students to take part in. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Ekarat Janrathitikarn (front), Thai dean of the Maritime Silk Road Confucius Institute, teaches Chinese Tai Chi during a class at Dhurakij Pundit University in Bangkok, Thailand, April 21, 2022. A one-month Tai Chi course is held by Maritime Silk Road Confucius Institute in Dhurakij Pundit University, which attracts more than 40 students to take part in. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)