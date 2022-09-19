People practise Chinese Tai Chi in Vilnius, Lithuania
People practice Chinese Tai Chi in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sept. 18, 2022. Dozens of Tai Chi enthusiasts gathered in Vilnius on weekend to practice Tai Chi under the guidance of coach Wang Xiyin, who has been living in Lithuania for more than 30 years and is the Tai Chi coach in the past 20 years. (Photo by Yang Weihua/Xinhua)
