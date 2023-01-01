Feature: Chinese Kung Fu gains popularity in Malawi

A young man practises Kung Fu at the Blantyre Sports Club in Blantyre, Malawi, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Joseph Mizere/Xinhua)

BLANTYRE, Malawi, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- After practicing Kung Fu for 10 years, Meddington Msiska, a member of the Wushu team at the Blantyre Sports Club, is now teaching his fellows various skills of Chinese martial arts.

Msiska started learning Kung Fu in 2012 with the help of some Chinese trainers who, among many other things, provided them with technical skills and uniforms.

He said he likes Kung Fu because of its beauty and the methods behind it, and his wish is to participate in many competitions to showcase his talents.

"Kung Fu is different from other sporting disciplines; it goes beyond the technical skills and deals with the mind," he said in an interview.

Promise Symon, who also joined the club in 2020, said Kung Fu is much more helpful than others think.

"Most people think that when we practice Kung Fu, we intend to be fighters or trouble makers in our communities. But no, that's not the idea; people need to support us just like any other sporting discipline," he said.

Young men practise Kung Fu at the Blantyre Sports Club in Blantyre, Malawi, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Joseph Mizere/Xinhua)

The Malawi National Council of Sports also welcomes the development of sporting activities from other cultures, including Kung Fu.

Edgar Ntulumbwa, the spokesperson for the council, highlighted that Malawi is embracing Kung Fu and other developing sporting activities as one way of being part of globalization.

"We are living in a global society where we exchange different cultures, and sports help us share and unite with other cultures. The coming of Chinese Kung Fu in Malawi helps us strengthen the relationship between the two counties," Ntulumbwa explained.

"We are working hand in hand with up-and-coming sporting groups in making sure that they get organized in order for them to participate in national and international levels," he concluded.

Chinese Kung Fu is popular among young people in Malawi; in 2017, four young acrobats in the capital Lilongwe produced an action Kung Fu movie, "The Town Monger," which made waves online.

