China's top legislator holds talks with Malawi parliament speaker

Xinhua) 11:09, April 21, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds a video conversation with Malawi's parliament speaker Catherine Gotani Hara at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu and Malawi's parliament speaker Catherine Gotani Hara held a video conversation on Wednesday. During the discussion Li called for strengthening bilateral pragmatic cooperation.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that Malawi is an important cooperative partner of China in Africa. China is ready to work with Malawi to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and push forward development.

Li pointed out that China supports Malawi independently exploring a development path suited to its conditions and is willing to continue to mutually support each other on issues concerning their core interests and major concerns.

China hopes to strengthen practical cooperation with Malawi in various fields, actively dovetail their developing strategies, and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in areas including infrastructure construction, agriculture, health care, education and culture, Li said.

The NPC is ready to continuously deepen cooperation with the Malawian Parliament and make positive contributions to the development of bilateral ties, he added.

Hara said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Malawi and China, bilateral relations have made great progress. Malawi firmly adheres to the One-China policy.

She thanked China for its support and assistance to Malawi in economic and social development and the fight against COVID-19.

The Malawian Parliament would like to strengthen friendly exchanges with the NPC and contribute to promoting bilateral friendship, Hara said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)