Xi says China ready to continue supporting Malawi's socio-economic development

Xinhua) 09:39, August 28, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to continue providing support for and aid to Malawi's economic and social development within its capacity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday in a phone conversation with his Malawian counterpart, Lazarus Chakwera.

Noting that China is a sincere and reliable development partner of Malawi, Xi said that China supports the country in independently exploring a development path that suits its own national conditions.

Since the establishment of China-Malawi diplomatic ties, Xi said, bilateral relations have witnessed rapid and sound development, with political mutual trust continuously enhanced, friendship between the two peoples constantly deepened, and the two sides understanding and supporting each other in international affairs.

The two sides have joined hands to fight against COVID-19, and their practical cooperation has been steadily moving forward, he added.

China is ready to continuously strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation with Malawi, Xi said, expressing the hope that the COVID-19 vaccines provided by China will play a positive role in helping the country prevail over the pandemic.

The Chinese side appreciates Malawi's adherence to the one-China principle, Xi said.

China, he added, stands ready to better synergize development strategies with Malawi, deepen exchanges and cooperation in such areas as state governance, poverty alleviation and development, promote cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, health care and other fields, and continuously achieve new results in bilateral friendly practical cooperation.

He said China is also ready to expand cooperation with Malawi on international and regional affairs and safeguard the common interests of developing countries as well as international equity and justice.

Chakwera extended congratulations once again on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and on China's historic achievements in poverty alleviation.

He said the Malawian side attaches great importance to its relations with China, values the sound cooperation between the two countries in various areas, and hopes to build an even more solid and robust relationship with China.

The Malawian leader also expressed gratitude for China's valuable assistance for his country's fight against COVID-19.

Investment from and cooperation with China have played an important role in Malawi's economic and social development, he said.

He added that his country looks forward to working with China to strengthen practical cooperation in infrastructure, development and other fields, and deepen cooperation within the framework of the Forum on Africa-China Cooperation, so as to help Malawi achieve national development.

The Malawian president said his country unswervingly upholds the one-China policy, opposes interference in other countries' internal affairs under the pretext of human rights, and rejects the politicization of COVID-19 origins tracing.

The Malawian side, he added, is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with China on international and regional affairs.

