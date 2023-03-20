Fitness Qigong gains popularity with younger generation

People's Daily Online) 13:54, March 20, 2023

Baduanjin, a form of fitness Qigong, has been trending with Chinese younger generations, thanks to its health benefits.

Last year, fashion designer Jiang Xi took up Baduanjin. She posted videos of her practicing Baduanjin on social media, and attracted more than 10,000 followers in four months. Most of her followers are aged between 20 to 30.

“When practicing Baduanjin, all you need to do is to focus on your body and health, moving slowly in a comfortable rhythm, and liberate yourself from the anxiety of living alone in big cities,” said Jiang Xi.

Jiang Xi posts Baduanjin practice videos on social media. (Photo/Xinhua)

Under her influence and persuasion, Jiang Xi’s older brother Jiang Nan also became a vlogger of Baduanjin. Living in different cities, the siblings have found new kinship ties in Baduanjin.

Jiang Nan (second from left) and his friends practice Baduanjin by the sea. (Photo/Xinhua)

Every week, a group of youngers practice Taichi by the lake in Xiaogang park of Guangzhou city, south China’s Guangdong Province.

Feng Junhua is the organizer of martial arts practicing. He gathers youngsters interested in martial arts and health maintenance, and finds a comfortable place in the park to let them relax their bodies.

“Practicing martial arts is low-cost and people are free from the burden of socializing. These attributes attract young people living in the metropolis to participate,” said Feng.

Traditional regimens have not only gained popularity among youngsters in China, but also become famous abroad. Liu Jianan, 31, is a Chinese teacher in the United Arab Emirates. He and his friends organize non-profit lessons of Chinese regimens and have attracted many foreign students.

At Expo 2020 Dubai, Liu and his friends were invited by the China Pavilion to perform traditional martial arts. “During the practices, people felt the profound Chinese culture and benefits to their bodies,” said Liu.

Liu Jianan teaches foreign students Chinese martial arts in front of the China Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai. (Photo/Xinhua)

Traditional Chinese culture requires the inheritance of young generations. Young people are seeking their inner “order” in an evolving world. Traditional martial arts and regimens have brought a concrete and natural way of life in conformity with their inner selves. This is where young people and traditional Chinese culture blend.

