Pic story: coach instructs martial arts in Songshan, C China's Henan

Xinhua) 13:24, September 30, 2022

Li Yinggang (Front) instructs students during a martial arts class at Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School in Songshan, central China's Henan province, July 6, 2022. 25-year-old Li Yinggang is a coach at Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School in Songshan, central China's Henan province. He started martial arts practise at the age of 9 and shifted to free combat 3 years later. Since he was 16 years old, Li has been taking part in the professional free combat competitions, ever winning the titles of domestic and international events several times including two golden belts of Chinese National Free Combat League. As Li Yinggang said, practicing traditional martial arts helps a lot for improving his free combat skills. Nowdays, Li aims to impart his understandings and experience of traditional martial arts to students during his classes, hoping they can master the essence of martial arts, and inherit and develop Chinese martial arts. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Li Yinggang (in white) instructs students during a free combat class at Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School in Songshan, central China's Henan province, July 6, 2022.

Li Yinggang (C) instructs students during a martial arts class at Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School in Songshan, central China's Henan province, July 6, 2022.

Li Yinggang practices martial arts at Shaolin Temple in Songshan, central China's Henan province, July 7, 2022.

Li Yinggang (L) instructs students during a martial arts class at Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School in Songshan, central China's Henan province, July 6, 2022.

Li Yinggang (R) instructs students during a martial arts class at Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School in Songshan, central China's Henan province, July 6, 2022.

Li Yinggang demonstrates for students during a free combat class at Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School in Songshan, central China's Henan province, July 6, 2022.

Students practice during a martial arts class under the instructions of coach Li Yinggang at Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School in Songshan, central China's Henan province, July 6, 2022.

Li Yinggang (L) and students salute after a free combat class at Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School in Songshan, central China's Henan province, July 6, 2022.

Li Yinggang (in black) instructs students during a martial arts class at Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School in Songshan, central China's Henan province, July 7, 2022.

