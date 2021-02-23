Refreshing beat of life

Advocate and practitioner of ba duan jin, Zhang Yan, and her team won the 2020 Gansu Provincial Ba Duan Jin Contest in November. The contest, involving 33 teams, drew more than 1,400 participants. [Photo provided to China Daily]

Ba duan jin offers health benefits by coordinating body movements with breathing and a relaxed mind, Shen Wendi and Ma Jingna report.

"With your fingers crossed, inhale, then slowly lift your arms above your head."

Long Jing, 66, is demonstrating a ba duan jin exercise in a video she posted on the Douyin video app.

As one of a handful of high-level professionals in Lanzhou, Gansu province, Long has been teaching ba duan jin for over 15 years. Each morning from 7 am to 8:30 am, she used to organize morning exercise sessions at the biggest square in the city, attracting 100 to 200 participants every day.

In the first half of 2020, however, because of the COVID-19 distancing precautions, she started to teach ba duan jin online. Her followers send her their practice videos for correction and guidance.

"It's particularly important to stay in a good mood during gloomy times. Ba duan jin is a comprehensive exercise to direct the body and the breath, and thus calm the mind. This is the way Chinese people have traditionally kept healthy," Long says.

Her viewers encompass a huge age range, from schoolchildren to an 89-year-old person.

"There're various forms of qigong, but I think ba duan jin works best for me," says one of her students, Guo Xiuzhen, 55.

Guo retired at 50, five years earlier than is usual for women, due to poor health. Before taking up ba duan jin, she was dependent on medication for relief.

Women of her age are usually the pillars of their families, as they take care of the elderly and bring up the grandchildren. But Guo was unable to do that because of her illness.

"In the past, I often felt that I was useless, as I was unable to handle either my job or housework. All I wanted to do was to retire as soon as possible and sleep. I often blamed myself, because I failed to fulfill my responsibility as a parent and a daughter," Guo says.

She started to learn ba duan jin from Long in 2016. Four years of practice has gradually enhanced both her strength and her spirits.

"Some forms of qigong are difficult as they imitate animals' postures. In comparison, the ba duan jin movements are milder and easier to follow. Otherwise, it would be impossible for me to persist. Besides, it does not occupy much time or room, and is basically free of charge."

According to people around Guo, one of the critical transformations she has undergone since she started practicing ba duan jin is she has a more positive attitude toward life.

"I used to be a terrible cook, as my appetite was so poor that I had no intention to cook at all. But as I became better both physically and mentally, I began to cook and kept making progress. I am more confident now than before."

Guo filled her fridge with fresh meat and vegetables for the recent Lunar New Year, as she was getting ready to cook the whole family a big meal for the festival.

"I am no longer the worrier in my family. Now I can put forward a positive contribution and make them happy. That's what I value most and feel proud about," she says.