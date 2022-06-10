Languages

Archive

Friday, June 10, 2022

Home>>

Martial arts students do somersaults after finishing college entrance exams

(People's Daily App) 14:58, June 10, 2022

Students from a martial arts school somersaulted while they left the venue of their national college entrance examinations on Thursday in Loudi, Hunan Province, showing off both their confidence in the exam results and their special talent.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories