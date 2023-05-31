Woman's amazing martial arts videos draw tourists to Northwest China's Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 15:36, May 31, 2023

From the snowy mountains to the lively cities of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a local heroine is showing off her martial arts mastery with a series of short videos. Her videos show off the vibrant tapestry of her beloved corner of the country.

By crafting and sharing these kinetic video vignettes, she hopes to weave an irresistible invitation, enticing travelers to come and discover the wonder of Xinjiang firsthand.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)