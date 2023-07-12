Fascinating traditions in Hebei: Mastering the martial art bajiquan in eight minutes

Bajiquan is a traditional martial art known for its blend of simple, yet potent moves.

Its techniques combine explosive short and long-range power with dynamic elbow strikes, quick punches, hip checks, and forceful shoulder strikes, all performed with the feet steadfastly anchored to the ground.

Bajiquan was born over 300 years ago in the tranquil town of Mengcun, currently known as Mengcun Hui Autonomous County, in Hebei Province.

This martial art has been passed down through 14 generations, and expanded across China and around the globe. Nations such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore are home to hundreds of thousands of its practitioners.

In 2008, the unique charm and rich heritage of Bajiquan earned it a distinguished place on China's National Intangible Cultural Heritage list. This video invites you to appreciate the unique rhythm and allure of this martial art form.

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Bajiquan — the epitome of martial arts simplicity and power.

(Video courtesy of Great Wall New Media)

