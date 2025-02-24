Tai Chi training program launched in Malta to foster cultural exchange

Xinhua) 11:02, February 24, 2025

VALLETTA, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- A Tai Chi training program was launched on Sunday at the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Lucija, southern Malta, attracting many local Tai Chi enthusiasts to participate in this vibrant cultural exchange event.

Co-hosted by the 20th Chinese medical team for Malta from the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) and the Chinese Community Association in Malta, the event includes Tai Chi classes and free clinic services provided by the Chinese medical team.

Under the expert guidance of the medical team, 60-year-old Maria Farrugia participated in her first Tai Chi session. She told Xinhua: "I feel extremely relaxed after practicing Tai Chi. The movements suit me very well."

Inspired by her previous positive experience with acupuncture, Farrugia said that the session has deepened her interest in Chinese culture. "This has aroused my strong interest in Chinese culture. I will keep supporting traditional Chinese medicine (TCM)," she said.

Alan Saliba Gauci, 45, who began learning Tai Chi in 2002, is now a coach and a Tai Chi club member in Malta. "I'm very interested in martial arts," he said, adding, "Martial arts transcend the boundaries of nations and bring together different peoples."

He shared his plans to establish his own Tai Chi club to further promote the practice and enhance cultural exchange between the Maltese and Chinese communities.

Following the Tai Chi program, the Chinese medical team will introduce additional training sessions, including Baduanjin - a traditional form of Chinese aerobic exercise, according to medical team leader Yang Libai.

Since established in 1994 by the Chinese and Maltese governments, the MRCTCM has seen 20 Chinese medical teams, comprising over 100 doctors, provide TCM treatments to approximately 250,000 Maltese patients.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)