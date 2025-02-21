Turkish girl discovers charm of Chinese culture

TIANJIN, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Nursena Burus, a 19-year-old from the historic city of Manisa on Türkiye's Aegean coast, has developed a taste for Chinese culture thanks to its food and her travels around the country.

For Burus, coming to China was not just a language-learning opportunity, but a chance to experience a culture that had captivated her from afar.

Her sister, who had previously studied artificial intelligence at China's Xiamen University, encouraged her to take the leap and explore China.

"My family and friends thought learning Chinese was too difficult, but my sister showed me pictures of her life in China -- her friends, festivals and foods," Burus said. "I started to see it as more than just a place to study. It looks like an adventure."

In February 2024, she arrived in China just before the Chinese New Year, and immediately immersed in the vibrant atmosphere of celebration. Red lanterns swayed in the wind, intricate paper cuttings adorned windows, and vibrant couplets decorated doorways.

"Everywhere I went, the streets were filled with red, a color of celebration and good luck. It was a completely new experience for me."

After settling into Tianjin University, Burus could not help but notice that the usually busy campus was almost empty as most Chinese students had headed home for the Spring Festival.

"It reminded me of the Ramadan Feast in Türkiye, when we all go back to our hometowns to eat, pray and celebrate with family. I love how both cultures value family reunions during important holidays."

As classes began in March, Burus quickly adapted to learning and living at Tianjin University. "The teachers were so supportive. They encouraged me to practice speaking without worrying about mistakes, and their passion made me work even harder."

Burus quickly built friendships with her Chinese classmates through food and diverse cultural activities.

Her best Chinese friend Meiqi became her food "mentor." Meiqi taught her how to use chopsticks and introduced her to Tianjin's popular street foods, including hot pot and red bean shaved ice.

She regularly explored the university's cafeterias and discovered her favorite dishes, including Peking Duck. Moreover, she often followed the recommended foods on the popular short video-sharing platform Douyin to explore new restaurants and shared photos of her culinary adventures on her WeChat Moments.

"Chinese cuisines are rich and delicious, and the convenient digital payment system has truly amazed me," Burus said.

In October 2024, she spent a weekend in the countryside of Tianjin, picking hawthorn and chestnuts and eating farmhouse meals. "It was a very beautiful and peaceful place. People seem to quite enjoy their lives," she said. The experience reminded her of her hometown village near Manisa, where life is slower, simpler and deeply connected to the land.

One of her most cherished memories was celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival in 2024. The festival coincided with her birthday and she had the chance to learn how to make Zongzi (sticky rice dumplings) with her classmates.

"It reminded me of Nevruz, a Turkish holiday that celebrates the arrival of spring. Both festivals honor seasonal changes," Burus said.

Now more fluent in Chinese, Burus feels that China has become a second home where she has made lifelong friends and experienced the beauty of Chinese culture.

"We share so many similar things, like our love for family, traditions and hospitality. I want to build on that connection and show others that the world isn't as different as it seems."

Before leaving China earlier this year after finishing two semesters of a language learning program, she left behind a wish bottle buried on the campus, containing her wish to become a bridge for cultural exchanges between Türkiye and China.

