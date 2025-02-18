China's legendary heroine Mulan reborn as digital ambassador of ancient city

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The ancient Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, a warrior maiden who disguised herself as a man to take her father's place in the army, has entered the digital age as an ambassador of a historical city in north China for cultural and tourism promotion.

Datong City in Shanxi Province and Zhonghua Book Company jointly unveiled the country's first 3D hyperrealistic digital human modeled after the iconic heroine recently in Beijing, reported the Science and Technology Daily on Tuesday.

This digital representation aims to revitalize Datong's cultural heritage and boost tourism through cutting-edge technology, said the report.

In the official promotional video, Mulan is depicted in helmet and armor, wielding a sword and standing proudly in front of the renowned Yungang Grottoes in Datong.

The tale of Mulan dates back over 1,500 years to China's Northern Wei Dynasty (386-534), when Datong, then known as Pingcheng, served as the dynasty's capital.

The classic folk ballad, The Ballad of Mulan, vividly recounts her journey, including the lines: "Returning to see the Son of Heaven, the Son of Heaven sits in the Hall of Brightness." The "Hall of Brightness" refers to the Mingtang, a grand ceremonial complex whose ruins still stand in modern-day Datong.

Historians argue that the text solidifies Mulan's connection to the region, making Datong a fitting custodian of her legacy.

The lifelike digital avatar, developed by Datong Daily Media Group and Zhonghua Book Company's subsidiary GuLian (Beijing) Media Tech Co., Ltd., employs motion capture and virtual reality technologies to animate Mulan's movements and expressions. This allows audiences to traverse time and interact with "her" in real-time.

"We strive to perfectly showcase Mulan's unique temperament and profound inner world in the production," said Zhu Cuiping, deputy general manager of Gulian.

Zhu said the digital Mulan will not just be an ambassador for culture and tourism. It is also expected to be involved in city promotions, educational programs, film and entertainment projects, and many cross-industry collaborations.

In recent years, once a coal-dependent industrial hub, Datong has pivoted to leverage its rich history, including the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Yungang Grottoes and well-preserved ancient city walls, to attract global tourists.

As China increasingly merges digital innovation with cultural preservation, the Mulan project aligns with the city's broader efforts to develop its cultural IPs and creative industries to shape a positive city image and enhance its brand as an ancient capital of China.

