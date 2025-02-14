Chinese cultural event engages students in Gozo, Malta

VALLETTA, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese cultural event featuring calligraphy and dumpling-making engaged students at a secondary school in Gozo, Malta, on Thursday, offering them firsthand experience of Chinese traditions.

The event, held at Sacred Heart Minor Seminary, was organized by the Chinese Embassy in Malta, the Confucius Institute at the University of Malta, and the China Cultural Center in Malta. It marked the third consecutive school Chinese cultural event.

In the school kitchen, teachers from the Confucius Institute guided students through the process of rolling out and assembling dumplings. Meanwhile, staff from the China Cultural Center introduced students to Chinese calligraphy in the school hall.

"This is my first time making dumplings. I've never tried it before, and I really like it," Kristen Camilleri, a 14-year-old student, remarked upon his experience with culinary traditions of Chinese cuisine for the first time.

Another student, Matthias Pace, mentioned that he enjoyed learning Chinese calligraphy. He and his classmates practiced writing the Chinese character "Fu," meaning "good fortune," and "Chun," meaning "spring," experiencing the elegance of Chinese writing. "The calligraphy workshop was very interesting, and I would like to try it again in the future," he said, sharing his wish to visit China and learn Chinese in the future.

School head Charles Sultana said that cultural exchange broadens students' perspectives. "These experiences can enrich education, open students' minds, and expose them to different cultures and languages," he told Xinhua. "Our students are very interested in visiting a place like China where the culture is different and its history is so rich."

In January 2023, a Chinese reading corner was established at the school with the support of the Chinese Embassy in Malta, which donated over 200 books covering Chinese culture, history, and society. The corner has become a resource for students and teachers eager to learn about China.

