Event on Chinese paper-cuts held in Kuwait's capital

Xinhua) 08:52, February 12, 2025

People participate in an event learning and making Chinese paper-cuts in Capital Governorate, Kuwait, on Feb. 11, 2025. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

