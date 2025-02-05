China-Cape Verde Cultural Show provides new stage for young artists: event coordinator

Xinhua) 10:05, February 05, 2025

PRAIA, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The China-Cape Verde Cultural Show would promote cultural exchange between the two countries while providing a new platform for young talents to showcase their skills, said the event's coordinator.

The show aimed to promote Chinese culture in Cape Verde, foster cultural dialogue between the two countries, and provide young artists with a new stage to express their creativity, Noelisa Santos, coordinator and artistic producer of the show, said in an interview with Xinhua before the event.

The show, organized by the Cape Verde-China Friendship Association (AMICACHI) and held Sunday in Mindelo on Sao Vicente Island, was part of the celebrations for the Chinese New Year.

"This year, the Chinese New Year is celebrated under the sign of the snake, which in Chinese culture symbolizes wisdom, charm, and elegance. In line with this theme, we have designed performances that will push young artists out of their comfort zones, encouraging them to innovate," she said.

According to Santos, the cultural show aimed to present various aspects of Chinese culture while adapting to the local context.

The show featured traditional Cape Verdean music and dance, Chinese singing, acrobatics, martial arts, rhythmic gymnastics, and Chinese traditional dance, with performances by artists and athletes from Sao Vicente.

Prior to this event, AMICACHI also hosted a Chinese New Year gala at the National Auditorium in Praia as part of the 11th Chinese Cultural Week in Cape Verde, which concluded on Sunday.

