Letter from China: Experiencing Spring Festival culture via "China Travel"

10:13, February 01, 2025 By Wang Yongqian, You Zhixin, Di Chun ( Xinhua

SHANGHAI, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Dazzling fireworks, stunning drone shows, festive lantern displays and parades are among the Chinese New Year celebration activities and features currently being appreciated nationwide as the public enjoys an eight-day holiday which started Tuesday.

This year, an increasing number of international tourists are choosing to experience China's most important festival. Data from Trip.com shows that inbound travel orders during the 2025 Spring Festival have surged by over 203 percent compared to the previous year.

At the start of the New Year holiday, we interviewed dozens of international visitors in Shanghai, a city beloved by global travelers. Last year, Shanghai welcomed over 6.7 million inbound trips, an 84-percent increase from the previous year, thanks to China's relaxed visa policies that have sparked a "China Travel" boom.

On Wednesday, the first day of the 2025 Chinese New Year, we met French entrepreneur Domnin Gaurier and his friends at the Bund in Shanghai. They were en route from Paris to Vietnam and chose to stop over in Shanghai specifically to experience the Chinese New Year atmosphere. Impressed by the dominant red color, Gaurier looked forward to immersing himself in the charm of the various festivities available in this east China metropolis.

Currently, Spring Festival customs are celebrated in nearly 200 countries and regions -- with almost 20 nations designating it as an official public holiday. However, in China, where Spring Festival customs form the cornerstone of its cultural identity, this holiday carries additional significance and appeal for travelers.

Let us look at Domnin Gaurier as an example. This is his first visit to China, but he already enjoyed Chinese cuisine and was interested in Chinese culture and history before traveling to the country. China's visa-free policies have made it easier for people like him to pursue his enjoyment and interest by visiting China and directly experiencing the country and its food, culture and more.

Strolling past Shanghai's landmarks, one can find visitors from almost all over the world. Carla Uhrmacher, who works for a Germany-based company, had just concluded her business trip in China and decided to extend her stay by three days to soak in the festive atmosphere. She ended up visiting Yuyuan Garden, a historic and cultural landmark in Shanghai that transforms into a festive wonderland during Chinese New Year.

After crossing the Jiuqu Bridge, which translates as Zig-Zag Bridge, and savoring soup dumplings, Uhrmacher told us that the core customs of the Spring Festival, including family reunions and wishes for good fortune, resonate deeply with people across cultures. She believes that for people of different nationalities, it is nice to get to know China -- and the new visa policies make it easier for them to visit the country. Notably, Uhrmacher revealed that ancient architecture and steamed meat buns had made a strong impression on her while in China.

Before 2019, China's inbound tourism market was predominantly driven by traditional travel agencies, with most foreign visitors arriving in tour groups. However, market growth today is increasingly fueled by individual travelers who are attracted to China by posts on social media platforms.

Influenced by travel vlogs, Joohee Park, a tourist from the Republic of Korea, expressed excitement in our interview about being in Shanghai for the first time. Over the previous few days, she had visited Shanghai Disneyland, the magnificent Bund and the Wukang Building -- a historic and architectural landmark that embodies the rich cultural heritage of the city. All of these sites are highly recommended on social media platforms.

In 2024, China received more than 20 million visa-free trips, a year-on-year increase of 112.3 percent. With the rapid growth of inbound tourism, which is a feature of this year's Spring Festival travel market, the "China Travel" hashtag is likely to get even more popular in 2025.

As the Spring Festival continues to gain global recognition -- its potential for fostering international understanding remains evident and vast.

The global spread of Chinese Spring Festival culture is about more than just celebrating a holiday. It is about sharing the values of family, renewal and good fortune, fostering unity, and building bridges between cultures.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Sheng Chuyi)