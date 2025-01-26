Feature: Myanmar students immerse in Chinese traditions at China-Myanmar cultural exchange week event

Xinhua) 14:01, January 26, 2025

YANGON, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- For Thet Ko Oo, lacquer fan-making was more than just mixing paints to create colorful patterns. It was his first hands-on experience with the rich traditions of Chinese culture.

As he dipped the blank fan into swirling colors at the China-Myanmar Culture Exchange Week event at the China Cultural Center in Yangon, he marveled at how art could connect two cultures through a blend of colors and creativity.

"This is my first time participating in such a cultural event. Lacquer fan-making is my favorite activity here. I saw many new and exciting things. Chinese culture is lovely," said Thet Ko Oo, 21.

"I like most aspects of Chinese culture, but my favorite is Chinese New Year. This event is the first Chinese celebration I've ever participated in," he added.

Thet Ko Oo also shared his appreciation for Chinese food, especially Mala Xiang Guo, and Chinese drama series.

Observing the increasing presence of Chinese people around him, he was inspired to learn the language. "I know that if I want to get ahead, I need the skills to communicate with Chinese people. So, I decided to learn Chinese," he explained.

Reflecting on the event, he said, "I feel joyful here. Everything is new to me. I even received books and Chinese couplets."

Another attendee, 22-year-old May Myat Mon from the University of Yangon, was hammering a copper sheet to create a unique artwork.

The copper artwork she created featured snake designs and it took her over 30 minutes to complete. "I am very happy to finish it because I put a lot of effort into it," she said.

"As they're showcasing cultural elements so well, coming here allows us to learn about many cultural traditions in one place," she said.

"After attending this event, I realized that people from China and Myanmar share many similarities. I also learned about Chinese artworks. I particularly enjoyed fan marbling," she added.

Speaking about Chinese foods, she said, "I love mooncakes. In the past, I attended a mooncake festival here and even learned how to make them. I also enjoy dumplings."

She noted that cultural events like this are highly beneficial for fostering China-Myanmar cultural exchanges.

Eindra May, a 10-year-old student, also attended the cultural event with her teacher and friends.

"Today, I mixed paints myself to make a lacquer fan. I also enjoyed the food. I like dumplings," she said. "I also love Chinese clothing, lanterns, and fans. I have also participated in Chinese language competitions," she added.

Her teacher, 47-year-old Daw Theingi Myint, said, "I came here to accompany my students who are learning Chinese. I brought about 10 students with me."

She mentioned that she often teaches her students about Chinese culture in class. "As China has made a lot of innovations, learning about Chinese culture can help enhance students' creativity and provide them with a lot of knowledge," she explained.

Her students regularly participate in Chinese song, speech, and writing contests, and she frequently brings them to cultural events, the teacher, who has been teaching Chinese for about 17 years, said.

Highlighting the cultural similarities between China and Myanmar, she said, "One similarity both cultures have is the deep respect for elders. Learning and understanding each other's culture is very helpful in strengthening the friendship between the two countries."

Dr. Khaing Tun, pro-rector of the National University of Arts and Culture (Yangon), said that Myanmar and China, especially Yunnan Province, have engaged in cultural exchanges for hundreds of years.

"This cultural exchange event strengthens the bond between the two countries, fostering warmth and mutual understanding," he said.

The China-Myanmar cultural exchange event on Friday drew over 200 participants, including teachers and students from Yangon University, Yangon University of Foreign Languages, and other institutions.

