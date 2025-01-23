Home>>
Trending in China | Window paper-cutting
(People's Daily App) 16:28, January 23, 2025
Chinese paper-cutting is a captivating folk art that uses scissors or carving knives to create intricate patterns on paper. Among different styles, window paper-cutting is the most popular, celebrated for its rich compositions and imaginative designs. As the Spring Festival approaches, households adorn their windows with delightful snake patterns and auspicious blessings. This tradition allows Chinese people to pray for good luck and peace while enhancing the festive atmosphere of the Spring Festival.
Photos
