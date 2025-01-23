Feature: Wu opera enthrals Bangladesh audience in mood of Chinese Spring Festival

An artist performs during the "Happy Chinese New Year" Wu Opera special performance in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, Jan. 21, 2025. The "Happy Chinese New Year" Wu Opera special performance enchanted an audience of around 800 at the National Theater of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy here on Tuesday. During the event, artists from the Zhejiang Wu Opera Research Institute delivered stunning performances of Wu Opera classics such as "The Celestial Maiden Scattering Flowers" and "Monkey King Fights the White Bone Demon." (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

DHAKA, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The "Happy Chinese New Year" Wu Opera special performance enchanted an audience of around 800 at the National Theater of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy here on Tuesday.

During the event, artists from the Zhejiang Wu Opera Research Institute delivered stunning performances of Wu Opera classics such as "The Celestial Maiden Scattering Flowers" and "Monkey King Fights the White Bone Demon." The actors conveyed emotions with exquisite nuance, showcased dynamic and vigorous martial arts, and their performance elegantly blended strength and grace.

"I never watched Chinese opera before. I enjoy it a lot. I like the culture of the Chinese Spring Festival," local spectator Sumaiya Islam told Xinhua.

"I really like the cultural show, their Chinese costumes and their style," said another spectator Labia Mohini, a high school student. "The Chinese New Year celebration is awesome, full of various artistic elements."

Atiqur Rahman, who has enjoyed Chinese cultural performances many times, said that he was always impressed by the diverse cultural performances of Chinese artists.

Rahman added that he hoped such programs could be regularly held in collaboration with local authorities, so that "more and more Bangladeshis can access to China's vast and diverse art and culture."

During the event, local artists also staged wonderful dance performances, gaining applause from the audience of both countries.

Anita Sinha, a local artist who performed at the celebration ceremony, said she was excited to be able to perform with Chinese artists. "Their performance is unforgettable and very beautiful."

"Even though we can't understand everything, we can understand their feelings or what they are trying to convey by looking at their movements, their acting and their performance," she said.

In his speech, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen noted that the Spring Festival is the most important traditional festival for the Chinese people and has been recognized by UNESCO as part of the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Wu Opera, as a treasure of China's intangible cultural heritage, represents an important facet of Chinese traditional art and culture, Yao said.

He hoped that more Bangladeshi friends would experience the profound heritage and unique charm of Chinese culture, making cultural exchanges even more vibrant between China and Bangladesh.

For his part, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, cultural advisor to the interim government of Bangladesh, extended Chinese New Year greetings to the people of both nations and spoke highly of the event for injecting new vitality into Bangladesh's cultural communities, effectively promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding between Bangladesh and China.

The "Happy Chinese New Year" Wu Opera special performance, co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, and the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, marked the beginning of the Zhejiang Wu Opera Research Institute's "Happy Chinese New Year" tour.

The troupe will host special performances and community shows for overseas Chinese, and for the faculty and students from the drama department of Dhaka University and the University of Chattogram in both Dhaka and Chattogram.

